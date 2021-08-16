Last Updated:

CGPSC Mains Result 2019 Declared, Interview Schedule Out; Check Full Details Here

CGPSC Mains Result 2019 has been declared on its official website- psc.cg.gov.in. Interview round to be held from September 2 to 17. Check full details here.

Nandini Verma
CGPSC mains result 2019

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has declared the CGPSC Mains result 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the written exam for the state services recruitment can check their results by visiting the official website. The CGPSC mains result 2019 can be accessed from the official website - psc.cg.gov.in. 

Candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to appear for the interview round. A total of 732 candidates have qualified for interviews. The round will be conducted from September 2 to 17. It will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift will be held from 1 pm to 5 pm. 

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification round a day before the interview. Candidates who fail to appear for the DV round will not be allowed to appear for the interview. Read the official notice here. 

How to check CGPSC Mains Result 2019

  • Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission- psc.cg.gov.in.  
  • On the Homepage, go to the 'Results' tab.  
  • Click on the link that reads 'Written Exam Result – State Service Mains Exam 2019'. 
  • Find your roll number in the PDF file 
  • Save your result if you have qualified.

