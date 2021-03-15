Last Updated:

CGPSC Prelims Result 2021 OUT: Chhattisgarh State Services Result 2020 Direct Link Here

CGPSC prelims result 2021: Chhattisgarh PSC state services prelims exam 2020 result has been declared. Candidates can check it online. Here's direct link.

Written By
Nandini Verma
CGPSC prelims result 2021

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the result and final answer key of the preliminary exam for State Service 2020-21. Candidates, who have appeared in the CGPSC State Service Exam can download CGPSC Result from the official website - psc.cg.gov.in. The CGPSC state services prelims exam was held on February 14, 2021.

A total of 2763 candidates have cleared the prelims exam. The qualified candidates are shortlisted to appear in CGPSC State Service Mains Exam. CGPSC State Service Mains Exam is scheduled to be held on June 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2021.

Direct link to check CGPSC state services prelims exam result 2020

Click here for CGPSC final answer key

How to check CGPSC Prelims Result 2020

  1. Visit the official website of CGPSC - psc.cg.gov.in
  2. Click on the ‘Results’ Tab given on the homepage
  3. Click on the link that reads ‘WRITTEN EXAM RESULT -STATE SERVICE (PRELIMS) EXAMINATION-2020 (14-03-2021)’ given on the homepage
  4. CGPSC State Service Result PDF will appear on the screen
  5. Find your roll number in the PDF merit list

CGPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 143 vacancies for Group A and B posts under State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, and Others.
(Image Credit: PTI Photo)

First Published:
