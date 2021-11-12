CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam Date Postponed, Check Details

CGPSC engineering exam update: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has revised the CGPSC Engineering exam date. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on November 26, 2021, has been postponed. Registered candidates can check the postponed notice on the official website that is psc.cg.gov.in.

The reason for CGPSC engineering exam postponement has not been disclosed yet. Earlier CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 was scheduled to be conducted in Ambikapur, Bilaspur, Durg-Bhilai, Jagdalpur, and Raipur districts. The official notice says that the new exam date will be announced 15 days before the commencement of the examination. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted between 10 am and 12.30 pm for Paper I- General Studies. The second shift will be conducted for Paper 2 Engineering between 2 pm and 4.30 pm. The steps to check the official notice as well as the the direct link has been attached below.

CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 notice: Step by step guide to download

To download the exam notice candidates will have to go to the official website of CGPSC on psc.cg.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should look for and click on CGPSC State Engineering Service Exam 2021 schedule link

A PDF file will be opened on the screen

Candidates should check the exam schedule and download the file

Candidates are advised to take its printout for future reference

Through this recruitment drive, 83 candidates will be selected in the organization. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CGPSC. Here is the direct link to check the CGPSC state engineering service official notification.

The online application process for this recruitment drive was conducted in August and September 2021. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the examination. The examination will then be followed by an interview round.