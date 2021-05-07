CGPSC State Service Main Exam Postponed; Registration Date Extended: Check The Notice Here

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission has announced the postponement of the CGPSC State Service Main Exam 2020. As you may be aware, the CGPSC State Service main exam was earlier scheduled for June 18, 19, 20, and 21, 2021 in the state. It must be noted that the postponement of the examination date also affects the dates for CGPSC registration and correction window as they, too, have been extended. Both the official notices are up on the official website of CGPSC, of which a direct link is provided below.

CGPSC State Service Main Exam Postponed

As per the official notice, the CGPSC examination has been postponed due to the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases across the country. Furthermore, it was mentioned that the revised examination dates will be confirmed by the Commission 15 days before the commencement of the exam itself. Contrarily, the Commission has already revealed the revised dates for the CGPSC registration and correction window. The CGPSC registration window that was supposed to hit its deadline tomorrow, May 8, is now extended to May 20, 2021. Subsequently, the correction window for the application process will now open on May 21 at 12 noon and end on May 27, 2021, till 11.59 pm.

Tutorial to apply for CGPSC State Service Main Exam -

Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission - psc.cg.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “Apply Online” that will be attached against the advertisement of 'STATE SERVICE (MAINS) EXAM-2020'.

The candidate will be required to register their account before proceeding with the application form.

Upon reaching the application window, candidates must enter their personal details instructed on the form as well as attach the documents and identity proofs asked from them.

The next step is to pay the application fee.

After submission, download and take a print out of the application form for future reference.

This recruitment drive is reportedly going to fill up 175 vacancies available for Group A and B for State Civil Service, State Police Service, Chhattisgarh Finance Service, Food Officer/Assistant Director, State Tax Assistant Commissioner, Chief Municipal Officer, Child Development Project Officer Chhattisgarh Subordinate Service, Nayab Tahasildar, Excise Sub Inspector, Deputy Register, and Asst Inspector across the State. Candidates are requested to keep an eye on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission as the revised dates for the CGPSC State Service Main Exam will be revealed anytime soon.

