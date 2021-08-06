CGSOS 10th Result 2021 Declared, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

CGSOS 10th result 2021: Chhattisgarh Board of Open School, Raipur has declared the Chhattisgarh Open school result 2021 for class 10th on Friday. The results have been announced at 12 noon on August 6. Chhattisgarh Education Ministry announced the results through a press conference. Registered candidates who are waiting for their results can check their scorecards now at the official website cgsos.nic.in. Here are the steps one needs to follow to check CGSOS class 10 result 2021.

CGSOS class 10 result 2021: Step by step process to check CGSOS class 10 result 2021

Open the official website of the Chhattisgarh Board. i.e sos.cg.nic.in or cgsos.co.in

Select the link that reads "CHHATTISGARH STATE OPEN SCHOOL HIGH SCHOOL MAIN/ATTEMPT EXAMINATION RESULTS 2021"

Automatically, you will be redirected to a new page where you will be asked to enter your details like Roll Number, DOB, and other details to check Chhattisgarh open school result

OR here is the direct link to check results

Click on Submit

Your CGSOS result for 2021 will appear on the screen

Download the PDF format for future reference

Chhattisgarh Open school class 10th result 2021: Details

Around 90,000 students will be able to check their Chattisgarh class 10th Results 2021, now. In view of the looming danger of the COVID-19 pandemic, many neighbouring states of Chhattisgarh had cancelled their state examinations, but the Chhattisgarh government successfully managed to conduct the examinations from home. The Chhattisgarh board had announced the date sheet for the CGSOS exam timetable for class 10th and class 12th on the same date. The students who had registered wrote exams in both cases.

Registered students were provided with the answer sheets and question papers from their examination centres. Students had to make sure to submit the filled answer sheet within five days of receiving them. This had to be done between July 1 and July 5, 2021. Last year the pass percentage for CGSOS class 10 2020 examination was 88.97%.

Chhattisgarh open school class 10 result 2021 - Passing criteria

These students will need to achieve a minimum of 33% marks out of 100. The overall per cent should be a hundred. In order to pass the examination, a student needs to score passing marks in both the theory and practical papers.