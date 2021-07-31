CGSOS Class 12 Result 2021 Out: Here's How To Download Chhatisgarh SOS Results

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the 12th Board exam results today at 12pm (July 31). Students are free to check their results for open schooling on the main website of CGBSOS Class 12. This year, when almost all the exams were canceled, Chhattisgarh's class 12 SOS examinations were conducted from home.
In light of the rising cases of COVID-19, the state government has directed all schools and colleges to remain closed until further notice. During this challenging situation, the state arranged an online examination provision for aspiring students.
To check CGSOS Class 12 Result 2021 students can visit the official website of the Chattisgarh Board. However, if students face problems, network-related issues, and more they do not need to worry about checking their results. Those students can easily open the result by using a direct link. i.e.results.cg.nic.in/2021results/Res_X_Main21.aspx.
Students who registered their names for the exam can download their results using a direct link.
Class 12 students must keep handy a photocopy or original sheet of their Class 12 identity card or registration card. The student will need to enter details such as enrollment number, unique id, and registration number. Having a strong internet connection, along with a mobile or laptop is recommended.
