CGSOS Class 12 Result 2021 Out: Here's How To Download Chhatisgarh SOS Results

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has declared the 12th Board exam results today at 12pm (July 31). Students are free to check their results for open schooling on the main website of CGBSOS Class 12. This year, when almost all the exams were canceled, Chhattisgarh's class 12 SOS examinations were conducted from home.

In light of the rising cases of COVID-19, the state government has directed all schools and colleges to remain closed until further notice. During this challenging situation, the state arranged an online examination provision for aspiring students.

Chhattisgarh Open School 12th result 2021- direct link to check the result

To check CGSOS Class 12 Result 2021 students can visit the official website of the Chattisgarh Board. However, if students face problems, network-related issues, and more they do not need to worry about checking their results. Those students can easily open the result by using a direct link. i.e.results.cg.nic.in/2021results/Res_X_Main21.aspx.

CGSOS 12th result 2021, download your result

Students who registered their names for the exam can download their results using a direct link. One can check and download class 12 results by simply clicking on results.cg.nic.in/2021results/Res_X_Main21.aspx.

Know this before you check CGSOS 12th result

Class 12 students must keep handy a photocopy or original sheet of their Class 12 identity card or registration card. The student will need to enter details such as enrollment number, unique id, and registration number. Having a strong internet connection, along with a mobile or laptop is recommended.

Chhattisgarh class 12 open school result: Here's step by step process to check CGSOS Class 12 Result

Students need to visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh board results 2021

Once the website is open, students need to select Class 12 Result 2021.

Students then will be asked to enter credentials like date of birth, name, roll number, etc.

After entering the credentials, click on the submit button and the results will appear on the screen.

Students can now see their results. It is recommended to take a screenshot or download a pdf file of the result for future use.

