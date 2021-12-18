Chandigarh Government School Winter Vacation Extended Till Jan 7, Check Details Here

District Education Office of Union Territory Chandigarh has made an announcement related to the rescheduling of winter vacations in Chandigarh schools on Friday, December 17, 2021. To be noted that the department has revised the dates for winter vacations. In the revised schedule, the number of days under winter vacations has been increased. This has been done considering the ongoing COVID-19 Omicron pandemic. Chandigarh district education department decided to do this as a precautionary measure. The winter vacations have been rescheduled for government and government aided schools. Students can check the old and revised winter vacation dates here.

Chandigarh schools winter vacation: Check important dates here

Earlier the vacations were scheduled to begin from December 27, 2021.

The vacations were scheduled to end on January 5, 2022.

As per the revised schedule, the winter vacations will now begin from December 20, 2021.

It will continue till January 7, 2022.

Candidates will get another holiday on January 8 as it is the second Saturday.

The schools of UT Chandigarh are scheduled to reopen on January 10, 2021.

Chandigarh schools winter vacation: Official announcement

"In view of the ongoing COVID-19 related issues, as a pre-cautionary measure, it has been decided to reschedule winter vacations in Govt. and Govt.Aided Schools. However, Examinations will continue as per schedule. Staff deputed on Election duty will continue their work. Private recognized schools are also advised to adapt these instructions. These instructions may be reviewed in due course. This is issued with the approval of the competent authority," reads the official notification

Chandigarh schools may think of online classes amid rising COVID cases

Recently two students of two private schools had tested positive COVID positive. Their schools and classrooms have already been sanitized as per protocol. However, few parents are hesitating in sending children to school. As of now, the schools in Chandigarh have been running on a hybrid model. Students have been given an option to pick between online and offline classes.