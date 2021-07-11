Chandigarh Schools To Remain Closed, Colleges Likely To Reopen From August, 2021

The government is planning to reopen Chandigarh Educational institutes owing to a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases. Chandigarh administration is continuously monitoring the COVID-19 situation in order to reopen educational institutes. Post noticing COVID graph going downwards, the UT administration is planning to open colleges from the next month. However, it is being decided that colleges will be opened only after vaccinating the students and staff members. As per sources, the "government is planning to reopen colleges next month as the ongoing semester examinations would be over by the first week of August." An official quoted, "We are weighing different options, but the key to allowing colleges to reopen is the vaccination status of teachers and students. We are also keeping a watch on the situation in the neighboring states."

COVID-19 Vaccination Camps in Chandigarh: Details

After being directed by Chandigarh Administration, Health Department has decided that it will be holding special vaccination camps. The aim is to administer COVID-19 vaccine to as many students as possible. Students too have extended support and said that they want to get vaccinated before rejoining physical classes. UT government has announced that online classes will also be continued for those students who are unwilling to come to college. Students who will not get vaccinated by next month will also be told to attend classes online, till they get jabbed.

From Monday, July 12, the health department will hold vaccination camps at-

Punjab Engineering College, Sector 12

Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology, Sector 26

Post Graduate Government College, Sector 46

Students should note that the vaccination facility will be there from 10 am to 5 pm on all days.

Before this, authorities decided to reopen the colleges in February 2021. However, it was postponed due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases because of second wave. Schools of Chandigarh won't be open till further notice. As of now, no decision has been taken on the reopening of schools because of the possibility of a third wave. As per doctors, the third wave is likely to affect children, so the government is prioritizing safety.