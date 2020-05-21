Chandigarh University Latest Updates: USB Witnesses Hike In MBA Placements

Chandigarh had reported cases of over 200 novel coronavirus or the COVID-19 cases in the union territory. The officials in the area are putting all necessary precautions to further curb the number of coronavirus cases and flatten the curve. Some of the precautionary measures include no movement of people if not for essential activities. This has hampered the education system in the region. However, Chandigarh University officials are constantly trying their best to bring out some measures regarding the exams, curriculums and more. Read on to know about Chandigarh University latest updates, notifications and more related details.

Chandigarh University MBA placements witness hike in numbers

Campus placements of University School of Business affiliated under Chandigarh University saw an all-time high. Over 200 MNCs offered jobs to almost 500 students as per the reports. The school saw a 40% jump in hiring MBA pass outs in 2020. Reportedly, ICICI recruited maximum students with over 90 candidates for 2020. More candidates hired in banking and business analytics sector. According to reports, e-commerce, tourism and hospitality quietly followed the recruits list under Chandigarh University.

Chandigarh University to support distance learning women enrolled in the university

In a unique move, Chandigarh University has declared that it will provide scholarships for women in July 2020. The move is in a bid to empower women affiliated in the distance learning courses. According to the plan, over 20% of the total amount of scholarship will be given to housemakers, working women in both public service and private sectors. It also listed Anganwadi employees and unorganised sector in the recipient's list. This is a move to reduce the dropout rates in the university which will be applicable to both online and corresponding coursed provided by Chandigarh University. The chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu made a statement that no bounds should stop women from pursuing higher education, every woman is entitled to a degree despite societal obstacles. The women eligible for the scholarship can apply through www.cuidol.in.

Chandigarh’s private schools to collect fees

Reports suggest that the union territories’ private schools can collect fees from its pupils. However, even if the parents are not paying it on time, there will be no late fees applied on the payment. The schools will collect fees of April and May. The final fee payment date is the first week of June. The private schools in the UT are already facing backlashes due to the 50% salary deduction of its employees and teachers. However, Chandigarh’s education departments have given a green signal for collecting fees without the late fees. The decision of the state came in favour of the schools after the Independent School Association of Chandigarh filed a petition of cost balance for teacher’s fees, online classes and more. Teachers' fees can only be paid if there is enough fund from fees.

