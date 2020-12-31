Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result Released On Cgbse.nic.in

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has finally declared the results of class 12 supplementary examinations. All the students who appeared in the supplementary examinations that were conducted between November 28 and December 15 can now head to the board’s official website to check the results. The official website is cgbse.nic.in. Read on to know more Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 Supplementary result.

Chhattisgarh CGBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result

How to download Chhattisgarh CGBSE Result?

Visit the official website of the Chhattisgarh board, cgbse.nic.in

On the homepage, you will find an activated link, click on the ‘download result link’

Key in your enter registration number, roll number on the new page

Once you click Submit, the results will appear on the screen

You can either download the CGBSE Class 12 Supplementary result as a soft copy or take a print out for further reference.

On its official website, the board has stated that the result for the Class 10 supplementary exams which was held between November 28 and December 9 will be announced shortly. The board had previously released the results for class 10 and 12 on June 23, 2020. The overall passing percentage for the class 10 result was recorded to be 73.62 and 78.59 per cent for class 12. All the students who have failed the main exams for two or more than two years can be included in the credit system. They will be given four chances to give the examination again and pass.

More about CGBSE

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is the state board of the government of Chhattisgarh. It was set up in Raipur on July 20, 2001. It started conducting the examinations from the year 2002. The board has been divided into 18 zones for the promotion and development of secondary education in the state.

How to check the CGBSE 10 Supplementary result once released?