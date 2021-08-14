Last Updated:

CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2021 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check Results Online

CHSE Odisha Arts and Vocational results for 2021 can be checked at the Board's official websites. Here's a step by step guide to view CHSE results.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
chse odisha arts result 2021

Image: PTI


The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is all set to announce the CHSE results for the Arts and Vocational streams on August 14. However, the board has not announced the time at which the class 12 board results will be declared. Registered students who are waiting for their results will be able to check the same by the end of the day.

Here is how to check the CHSE results online.

CHSE Odisha +2 result 2021: Websites to check

  1. orissaresults.nic.in
  2. chseodisha.nic.in

CHSE Odisha +2 result 2021: Date and time

  • The CHSE 2021 results for the Arts stream will be declared on August 14
  • The time of result declaration has not been announced yet

CHSE Arts Result 2021: How to check scorecards

  • Registered candidates should visit any of the official websites mentioned above
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to click on the result section
  • Click on the class 12th link and enter the required credentials
  • After clicking on 'submit' their scorecards will be displayed on the screen
  • Students can cross-check and download the result. Students are advised to take a printout of the same

Over 2.20 lakh students appeared for the CHSE class 12 Arts examination this year. The board had initially decided to conduct the board examination, but could not do so due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Along with Odisha, several other state boards followed a different assessment protocol. The results are being prepared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria.

The Odisha CHSE class 12 results for the Science and Commerce streams have already been announced. Scorecards were released following the Supreme Court's deadline of declaring board results by July 31. The CHSE Arts Result 2021 was also supposed to be declared before the deadline. However, CHSE requested permission and asked for extra time to release the board exam results for Arts and Vocational students. The Board said that it was not possible to declare the results of all streams by July 31. 

READ | Karnataka SSLC result 2021 to be declared tomorrow; check website & other details here
READ | Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Where and how to check Karnataka 10th result on mobile phone
READ | Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 out, 99.9% pass, here's how to check scorecards
READ | HPTET Result 2021: Himachal Pradesh TET 2021 Result declared - Here's how to check results
READ | CHSE Odisha Result 2021 for +2 arts stream to be declared tomorrow, see websites to check
First Published:
COMMENT