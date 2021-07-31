CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Exam Declared Here's Direct Link To Check The Result

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared the CHSE Odisha 12th result 2021 result today at 12.30 pm. The CHSE declared the results for the science and commerce streams today. Students can check their results on the official websites of the Odisha board exams, i.e. chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. Meanwhile, the release date and time for Odisha class 12 Arts and vocational stream results have not been declared by the state board. The state government, however, has urged the supreme court to intervene in the matter.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Odisha government issued an order to cancel the class 12 Odisha Board exam last month. The Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, announced that students' lives are more precious than exams, and amid the looming challenge of coronavirus, canceling exams is the only way to protect students.

Here's how to check CHSE Odisha class 12 Science and Commerce Result 2021:

To check CHSE Odisha Results 2021, students will first need to open the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha Results, by visiting orissaresults.nic.in.

The students can also visit Chseodisha. nic. in

Once the website opens, click on the 'Result Section' available on the homepage.

Tap on the link given on the website as Odhisha 12th Results 2021.

Once the result generating page opens, enter credentials like roll number, registration number, and Captcha/security code.

Click on the submit button.

The website will now automatically redirect students to the results page, where students will be able to see their results.

Students can download the result for future use.

More details about CHSE Odisha 12th result 2021

This year, Odisha's class 12 results were based on alternative methods of assessment. The CHSE Odisha Board 2021 had formed an expert committee before the cancellation of the exam to comply with the guidelines issued by the government. Earlier in 2020, around 2.20 lakh students from arts backgrounds appeared in the exams, around 67.56 per cent students appeared in the exam, but only 65.89 per cent were able to pass the exam. On the other hand, 72.33% per cent of students from science background passed the exam and 74.95 per cent of students from commerce background passed the exam.

IMAGE: PTI