CHSE Odisha Result 2021: Here's Easy And Quick Ways To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result

The Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Odisha Board Result 2021 at 12.30 pm today. Around 3.5 lakh students who appeared for the examination are eagerly waiting for the results. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Board exam will be able to check their results once they are released on the CHSE Odhisa Result official website. The students can visit orissaresults.nic.in. To check class 12th board exams, students can also visit chseodisha.nic.in.

The CHSE Odisha board had earlier announced the release date of the Odisha Board Results, but the CHSE board has not confirmed the result date for the Arts and Vocational system. Meanwhile, this matter is with the Supreme Court as the state government had urged the Supreme Court of India to declare an extension date.

Although lakhs of students have appeared for the exam, some might face trouble while checking their results. To avoid any kind of problem in checking the result, Odhisha board students can follow the below-mentioned steps for a smooth and quick result check:

Things students need before checking Odhisha Board 2021 results:

1. The student will only need their registration id or unique number or enrollment number, which is mentioned on the admit card and given during the examination.

2. Students will need a good internet connection and a mobile or laptop.

CHSE Odisha Result 2021: Follow these easy steps to quickly check your results:

To check CHSE Odisha Result 2021, students will first need to open the official website site of the Council of Higher Secondary Education and Odisha Results, by visiting orissaresults.nic.in.

The students can also visit chseodisha.nic.in

Once the website opens, click on the 'Result Section' available on the homepage.

Tap on the link given on the website as Odhisha 12th Results 2021.

Once the result generating page opens, enter credentials like roll number, registration number, and Captcha/security code.

Click on the submit button.

The website will now automatically redirect the student to the result page, where students will be able to see their results.

Students can take a screenshot or download the result for future reference.

IMAGE: PTI