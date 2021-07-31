CHSE Odisha Result 2021: Here's Easy And Quick Ways To Check CHSE Odisha 12th Result

Quick links:
IMAGE: PTI
The Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will announce the Odisha Board Result 2021 at 12.30 pm today. Around 3.5 lakh students who appeared for the examination are eagerly waiting for the results. Candidates who appeared for the Odisha Board exam will be able to check their results once they are released on the CHSE Odhisa Result official website. The students can visit orissaresults.nic.in. To check class 12th board exams, students can also visit chseodisha.nic.in.
The CHSE Odisha board had earlier announced the release date of the Odisha Board Results, but the CHSE board has not confirmed the result date for the Arts and Vocational system. Meanwhile, this matter is with the Supreme Court as the state government had urged the Supreme Court of India to declare an extension date.
Although lakhs of students have appeared for the exam, some might face trouble while checking their results. To avoid any kind of problem in checking the result, Odhisha board students can follow the below-mentioned steps for a smooth and quick result check:
IMAGE: PTI