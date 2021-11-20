Last Updated:

CHSE Odisha Result 2021 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Check Odisha +2 Results

CHSE Odisha

The Odisha Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is all set to announce the Odisha Board exam results for Plus 2 offline exams on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The much-awaited results are said to be available online and will be out by 11:00 AM.  Meanwhile, the date and time of the results have already been confirmed, students can then check the results by going to the official website of the board. 

Around 13,043 students are eagerly waiting for the Odisha Plus Two offline exam results. The students were the ones who were not satisfied with the marks provided to them through the alternative assessment system and further registered for offline examinations. 

While students may face trouble while checking the CHSE Odisha Plus Two offline exam results 2021, follow the provided steps for a smooth and easy result check.

CHSE Odisha result 2021: How to check offline Plus Two examination results? 

  • Go to the official website of CHSE Odisha: http://chseodisha.nic.in/ and https://orissaresults.nic.in/
  • Go to the Homepage and click on the link that states Plus Two offline exam results. 
  • Next, enter your login credentials i.e., roll number and other details.
  • Click on Submit.
  • The CHSE Odisha Plus Two offline exam results will be displayed on the screen 
  • Students can take a screenshot or download the result for future reference. 

CHSE Odisha Plus Two offline examinations

Earlier, the offline examinations were held from October 1, 2021, till October 11, 2021, across more than 180 exam centres. 

