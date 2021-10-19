CISCE Board Postpones First Term Exam For Classes 10, 12; Check Notice Here

In a significant development, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Tuesday postponed the first term exam for classes 10 and 12 due to reasons 'beyond' its control, according to officials. The exams for the two classes were scheduled to begin on November 15.

In an official order, the board chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon said, "CISCE has decided to postpone class 10 and 12 first semester examination for 2021-22 session due to reasons beyond our control. All stakeholders will be informed of a revised schedule in due course of time."

Earlier, the first-semester exam was supposed to be conducted from November 15, 2021. Indian School Certificate (ISC) class 12th exam will continue till December 16, 2021. The class 10 exam is scheduled to end on December 6, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that the ICSE exam 2021 will be conducted for a duration of sixty minutes. For few subjects, the duration will not be the same as exams for Mathematics, Hindi, Second language such as Bengali will be conducted for 90 minutes.

The Council, had earlier this year, cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams due to the second wave of the pandemic. The board had informed that they will be considering the use of internal assessment marks and past performance of students to conceive the suspended exam results.

CBSE Board Exams: First Term Tests For Class 10 To Begin From Nov 30

Meanwhile, the first term board exams for class 10 will begin from November 30, while the exams for class 12 is scheduled from December 1, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday.

According to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj, the announced date sheet is for major subjects while the schedule for minor subjects will be sent to schools separately.

The exams for minor subjects for classes 10 and 12 will begin from November 17 and November 16, respectively.

Bifurcating the academic session, holding two term-end exams and rationalising the syllabus as part of the special assessment scheme for class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams for 2021-22, which were announced in July in view of the COVID pandemic.

The CBSE is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10.

(Image: PTI)