CISCE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Begins Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

CISCE will begin the class 12 term 1 exam on Monday, November 22, 2021. Students appearing for the exam have to follow the guidelines mentioned below.

CISCE class 12 exams: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations ISC Term 1 Exam 2022, is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 22, 2021. The first exam will be literature in English or paper 2. The exams which are scheduled to begin on November 22 will conclude on December 20, 2021, and the last paper will be accounts. Over 1 lakh students who will be taking the exams can check the exam day guidelines that they will have to follow here. It can also be checked on the official website CISCE, cisce.org.

To be noted that this exam is the first term exam, the second term exam will be conducted next year in March. The students should make sure to appear for the same subjects in both Semester 1 and Semester 2 examinations. The students who will be appearing for the exam will be given a digital mark sheet for semester one results. Students are further advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on ISC Term 1 Exam 2022.

ISC Term 1 Exam 2022: Check exam day guidelines 

  • It is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam hall. If students fail to do so, they may not be allowed to enter exam hall. Those who will be reaching late to the examination venue will have to give a satisfactory explanation to the Supervising Examiner.
  • Students should read all the instructions mentioned on admit cards very carefully
  • Students should reach the examination centre at least 10 to 15 minutes before the reporting time of the examination.
  • Students will have to write their Unique ID and Index Number on the question paper cum answer sheet's top-sheet on the specific space allotted.
  • Students should wear a mask, use sanitiser, maintain social distancing and follow all COVID-19 related guidelines.
