CISCE Class 12 Term 1 Exam Begins Today; Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

CISCE class 12 exams: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations ISC Term 1 Exam 2022, is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 22, 2021. The first exam will be literature in English or paper 2. The exams which are scheduled to begin on November 22 will conclude on December 20, 2021, and the last paper will be accounts. Over 1 lakh students who will be taking the exams can check the exam day guidelines that they will have to follow here. It can also be checked on the official website CISCE, cisce.org.

To be noted that this exam is the first term exam, the second term exam will be conducted next year in March. The students should make sure to appear for the same subjects in both Semester 1 and Semester 2 examinations. The students who will be appearing for the exam will be given a digital mark sheet for semester one results. Students are further advised to keep a check on the official website for more updates on ISC Term 1 Exam 2022.

ISC Term 1 Exam 2022: Check exam day guidelines