CISCE Date Sheet 2021 Revised, Check ICSE, ISC New Exam Dates Here

Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Monday revised the ICSE (class 10th) and ISC (Class 12th) date sheet. As per the ICSE revised date sheet, no exams are scheduled on May 13 and 15. Subsequent changes have been made to the schedule. Moreover, no exams are scheduled on May 13, 15, and June 12. and accordingly, the changes are made. Read on to know about the old and new dates of exams.

ICSE Class 10th Date Sheet Revised

Subject/ Paper Old Date New Date Economics (Group II Elective) May 13 May 4 Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/Painting) May 15 May 22 Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) May 22 May 29 Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) May 29 June 5

ISC Class 12th Date Sheet Revised

Subject Old Date New Date Buisness Studies May 5 June 18 English paper 2 literature May 13 May 4 Home Science paper 1 theory May 15 May 22 Art paper 5 crafts A June 2 May 5 Art Paper 4 June 5 June 2 Hospitality management June 8 June 5 Biotechnology paper 1 theory June 10 May 8 Art Paper 1 drawing and painting from still life June 12 May 12

Click here for ISC Revised timetable

Click here for ICSE Revised timetable

CISCE had released the class 10th and 12th date sheets on March 1. Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will conduct the ISC class 12th exams 2021 from April 8 to June 16. The class 12th exams will be held for 33 days. The ISC exams will begin with practical exams on April 8 and 9. However, the theory exams will begin on May 5. ICSE Board Exams 2021 date sheet has been released by CISCE. ICSE Class 10th board exams will be held from May 5 to June 7. ICSE Results will be declared by July.

Last week, CBSE also rescheduled the dates of the class 10th and 12th exams for the Physics paper. It was earlier scheduled to be held on May 13 which has been pushed to June 8. Moreover, the Math exam that was earlier scheduled for June 1 will be held on May 31. Apart from the science stream papers, CBSE has also rescheduled the Geography paper exam from earlier June 2 to June 3, now

