CISCE Declares ICSE, ISC Results: 99.34% Students Pass Class 10th, 96.84% Qualify 12th

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the results for ICSE and ISC examinations after cancelling the remaining papers last month. For ISC exams, 82,813 students out of 85,611 were successful, registering a success rate of 96.83 per cent. Over 2 lakh candidates appeared for ICSE exams, registering an impressive 99.33 per cent success rate.

The CISCE said in a statement that 1,377 candidates for ICSE and 2798 candidates for ISC remained unsuccessful. As many as 2341 schools presented candidates for ICSE and 1125 candidates for ISC and ratio of boys with respect to girls appearing for examinations remained high. CISCE will not release the merit list this year.

Students need to score at least 33 marks in each subject to pass ISCE exams and at least 40 per cent marks to clear ISC exams. The students will also be allowed to apply for re-evaluation with a fee of Rs 1,000 per subject. The online window for re-evaluation will remain open from July 10-16.

CISCE has released the results on its official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Student can check their results by entering the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number and the Captcha and clicking on the Show Result button to get the results. They can also click on the Print Result button to get the Print.

Digi Locker for marks and pass certificate

The digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificate will be available after 48 hours through the digi locker. The students can avail the facility established by the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY). ICSE had agreed to scrap board examinations and denied students an option to appear in the examination at a later date. The results of Class 10 and Class 12, for pending examinations, will be declared on the basis of their marks in the internal assessment.

