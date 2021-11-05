CISCE Issues Guidelines For ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Exams 2022; Check Full Details

CISCE 2022: The guidelines for the Semester 1 exam for classes 10 and 12 have been announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). According to the CISCE notification, the semester exams will start on November 29 and November 22, respectively. Qualifying in both the term examinations is mandatory for students. This year the board will follow a different method of conducting examinations and the academic session has been divided into two semesters. Notably, the syllabus covered in each semester has been divided 50% and the term 1 exams will be held under objective-type questions. Check the guidelines below.

CISCE 2022, ICSE, and ISC Exam Guidelines

Students in classes 10th and 12th will be required to appear for both the semester exams on the same subjects.

Students can obtain their admit cards for Semester 1 exams from the heads of their respective schools prior to the examination.

If a candidate is handed an examination paper that is out of preference, then he/she must immediately report the matter to the Supervising Examiner.

The guideline says that candidates are advised to answer only the number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper-cum-Answer Booklet.

Candidates must put their signatures on the top sheet of the Question Paper-cum-Answer Booklet.

Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper-cum.

All entries on the Question Paper-cum-Answer Booklet must be made with a black/blue ink pen only.

Students will be allowed to use simple electronic calculators.

Image: Shutterstock