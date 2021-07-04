CISCE Reduces Class 10 & 12 Syllabus For 2022 Exams; Says 'No Compromise In Quality'

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has decided to reduce the syllabus considering the schools inability to complete classes due to continued lockdowns amidst the pandemic.The latest change in the syllabus will be applicable for Class 10 and Class 12 for the 2022 exams. CISCE Class 12 syllabus will now see deductions in portions for English and Indian Languages for ICSE and ISC 2022 exams.

Class 10, 12 Syllabus reduced for 2022 exams

The board which conducts the ICSE annual exams revealed that the deduction will also affect other subjects. Languages and several other subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels will now have reduced portions for the exams. The deductions will be made by the board with consultation from experts in order to complete the same without compromising on the quality of education.

The board released a statement to the heads of all affiliated schools regarding the syllabus reduction. Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE in the statement said, “CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for Classes 10 and 12, for the Examination Year 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content.”

“In the eventuality of the need for further reduction in the syllabus, it is imperative that the concerned subject teachers transact the syllabus strictly according to the sequence of topics given in the syllabus. This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate a subsequent reduction in the syllabus if required,” the CISCE statement added.

According to the board’s statement, the revised syllabus for the 2022 exams will be put up on the official website of CISCE. Students will be able to see the new syllabus by clicking on the links under ICSE and ISC tabs. The Council, had earlier this year, cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams due to the second wave of the pandemic. The board had informed that they will be considering the use of internal assessment marks and past performance of students to conceive the suspended exam results.