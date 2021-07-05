CISCE Reduces ICSE And ISC Class 10th And 12th Syllabus For Next Year, Check Details

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations has announced that it will reduce the syllabus of class 10th as well as of class 12th for the upcoming year 2022. It has been decided by CISCE for ICSE and ISC considering students' and teachers' struggle to cope with the disturbance in educational activities which has been caused due to COVID-19 pandemic in India. Many students and teachers were facing issues with online classes because of various network and smartphone issues.

ISC syllabus 2022

Indian Council of Secondary Education, ICSE and Indian School Certificate, ISC, syllabus for Class 10 and 12 board exams will be reduced now. Board has decided and announced to reduce the syllabus for its English course and other Indian language courses. Students can check the updates of the reduced syllabus on the official website of CISCE- cisce.org

CISCE has clarified that this decision has been taken post consulting with experts. It said, “syllabus of various subjects is being reduced after consultation with subject experts, keeping in mind not to compromise the quality of education”. In a statement released by the board for all schools affiliated to ISC and ICSE board, Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary mentioned that “CISCE has initiated the process of reviewing the syllabus of various subjects at ICSE and ISC levels specifically for the Examination year, 2020.”

CISCE's intention was to identify those chapters or topics that could be eliminated without reducing the quality of the content. CISCE has clearly mentioned that it is mandatory for teachers of particular subjects to follow the sequence of the topic given in the syllabus. Teachers are instructed to broadly teach the same topics at the given time which will help in facilitating subsequent reduction of the syllabus. The revised syllabus will be uploaded on the website https://www.cisce.org/ shortly. Students and teachers are advised to keep visiting official sites in order to be notified about updates.