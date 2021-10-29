CISCE Releases Important Instructions For ICSE, ISC Semester-1 Exams

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released important instructions for the candidates who will appear for the ICSE and ISC first semester exams 2021-22. The ICSE first semester exams will be held between November 29 and December 16. The ISC (Class 12th) first semester exams will be conducted between November 22 and December 20. Second-semester exams will be held in the month of March/April.

ICSE, ISC 1st semester exams 2021-22

"The CISCE has decided to conduct TWO EXAMINATIONS in the same examination year. This is in keeping to the pattern of holding examinations, as recommended in the National Education Policy (NEP) document. The format of the Question Paper to be used in the Semester 1 Examination is of the Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ type)," the official notice reads.

Important Instructions

The candidates will have to offer the same subjects for both the Semester 1 and Semester 2 Examinations. The candidates should collect their Admission Cards ahead of these Examinations from the Heads of their respective Schools. Candidates are advised to answer only that number of questions as mentioned in the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet. On the top – sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet, candidates must put their signatures in the space provided for the purpose. Candidates must clearly write their Unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and Index Number on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet in the space provided. All entries on the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet must be made with a Black/Blue ink pen ONLY Candidates are advised not to write or scribble anywhere else on the top-sheet of the Question Paper - cum - Answer Booklet Candidates are permitted to use simple electronic calculators. The candidates who appear for the Examination will be issued a computer-generated Mark Sheet. This Mark Sheet will only indicate the marks obtained by the candidates in each subject/paper taken by them for the Semester 1 Examination. The overall result i.e. – Pass Certificate Awarded/ Pass Certificate Not Awarded/ Eligible for Compartment Examination will only be declared after completion of the Semester 2 Examination.

New Format of Questions

CISCE has introduced a new format of the Question Paper and the Answer Booklet for the semester exams. Semester-1 exams will be in multiple-choice-questions format. The candidates will be provided with Question Paper – Cum – Answer Booklets to attempt their paper. The candidates will be required to write on these booklets only and submit the same to the invigilators at the end of the examination. Sheets for doing Rough Work will be provided in the Question Paper – cum – Answer Booklet for those subjects where calculations, diagrams etc. are required, for example, Mathematics, Physics, Accounts etc. No additional or separate sheets of paper will be provided for rough work.

Click here to read ICSE exam instructions

Click here to read ISC exam instructions