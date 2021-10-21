Class 10 & 12 Board Exams: Akali Dal Condemns CBSE Not Making Punjabi A Major Subject

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that he and his party condemned the decision of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to not keep the Punjabi language as a major subject in class X & XII exams. The SAD leader said that the students of Punjab and Chandigarh must learn Punjabi. He also slammed the education board and said that its decision to not teach native languages was taking youth away from their roots.

Reacting to the CBSE decision, Manjinder Singh Sirsa that it was a ‘clear reflection’ to keep youth from their roots. “We condemn CBSE’s refusal to keep Punjabi language as major subject in class X & XII exams in Chd & Punjab. Clear reflection of plan to keep youth away from their roots. Every state has a right to strengthen its native culture & language & @cbseindia29 cannot take away this right,” Manjinder Sirsa tweeted.

The CBSE on Tuesday issued the date sheet for the Term-1 examination of Classes X and XII scheduled to begin from November 30. Later, the board informed me that the schedule was only for major subjects. “The date sheet of minor subjects will be provided to the schools separately,” the board had informed. This had started off a controversy as Punjabi was put on the minor subjects list.

Punjab Minister criticises CBSE over omission of Punjabi as a major subject

Following the CBSE’s decision to list Punjabi as a minor subject for the Board Exams, Punjab School, Higher Education and Languages Minister Pargat Singh on Wednesday called it “unfortunate”. He said that the Punjabi language must be kept on the list of “main subjects” in the examination date sheet. However, the CBSE said the classification of subjects was done “purely on administrative ground” and all regional languages came under the minor category.

The minister asked the central board to “reconsider its decision” and add the language to the major subjects list. He went on to allege “conspiracy” to keep regional languages in the “minor subjects” for youth in schools. He also said that the board’s decision was dangerous as it kept the students away from their mother tongues.

