Class 12 Board Exams: CBSE, ICSE Looking Into Alternatives, Truncated Tests & Cancellation

Various options including alternative assessment, truncated tests and cancellation are being looked into by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (CICSE) with regards to the Class 12 Board Exams 2021, sources reported on Sunday.

Decision on CBSE Board Exams 2021 on June 1

With a final decision on the CBSE Board Exams likely on June 1, sources reported that the majority of states had extended support to CBSE's proposition for a shorter exam duration amid COVID-19. Some like Maharashtra had suggested opting for a “non-examination route”. While the CBSE has recommended for the Class 12 Board Exams to be slated for July-August, the option of cancellation of exams as well as marking students based on their previous exam results is still on the table, sources reported.

As per the latest CBSE news, the Board has proposed mainly two options-- conducting regular exams for only major subjects at notified centres or holding shorter-duration exams at the school where a student is enrolled.

ICSE Board asks schools to submit average marks

When it comes to the ICSE Board Exams 2021, the CICSE has asked schools to submit an average of marks by Class 11 and Class 12 students for this session, hinting that there could be a possibility of cancellation of the ICSE exams and a promotion of the students based on their past results. The detailed information sought by CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon includes-- the average marks of subjects scored by the candidates in Class 11 (2019-20) and average marks of subjects scored in various tests and examinations conducted by the school during Class 12 (2020-21).

A formal decision on the future of the ICSE Class 12 Board Exams would only be taken after all affiliated schools submit the average marks by June 7.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has adjourned the plea seeking a cancellation of CBSE and ICSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 filed by over 7,000 parents asking for petitioners to 'be optimistic.'

With the sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in India, both CBSE Board exams and ICSE exams for Class 12 scheduled for May-June had been postponed, while exams for Class 10 had been canceled.

