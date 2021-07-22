Class 12 Score Certificate Released, Here's Direct Link To Download TN HSC Marksheet

Class 12 Score Certificate Update: Tamil Nadu Board released class 12th results on July 19, 2021. The results of more than 8 lakh students were uploaded on the official website. All the registered students accessed the result but were not able to access or download the marksheet as it was not released till then. The marksheet has been released at 11 am on Thursday. Therefore, class 12th students who accessed the results on July 19th and are looking for a way to download the same are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps.

Class 12 Score Certificate download process

It was already announced that graduating students will be able to download their marksheet from July 22. Following the schedule, Board has uploaded the marksheet on the websites www.dge.tn.gov.in and www.dge.tn.nic.in. Here is the direct link to download the marksheet. Candidates can also follow the easy steps mentioned below

Go to http://www.dge.tn.gov.in/

Click on Higher Secondary Examination link under 'Latest Notification about Examinations' section

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Click on link that reads, Hr Sec Second Year 2021- Provisional Certificate Download'

Enter exam roll number and date of birth, enter captcha and click on search

The marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download the same after cross-checking and keep a printout with you

Tamil Nadu HSC Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TN 12th Result 2021 link

Key in the required login credentials to check the TN +2 Results 2021

Your TN HSC Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Tamil Nadu +2 Results 2021: Assessment Criteria

This year, the Tamil Nadu government had to cancel the TN 12th exam due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. TN Board evaluated the students on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme released by the state government. As per the criteria, 50 percent weightage has been given to class 10th board examination scores. Rest 50% marks will be given on the basis of performance in class 11th and 12th. Students who won't be satisfied with the marks can apply for re-evaluation. Students may also opt for re-examination. State Board will conduct re-examination once COVID situation normalizes in the state as well as Country. However, dates for the re-exam have not been announced yet.