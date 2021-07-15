CLAT 2021 Admit Card Released For July 23 Exam, Follow Easy Steps To Download Hall Ticket

CLAT 2021 admit card released: The gate pass for CLAT exam has been released on July 14, 2021. The Consortium of National Law Universities released admit card for the exam that is going to be held on July 23. Exam duration will be two hours and it will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The admit card for all zones has been released, except for Northeast States. Admit cards for North East States will be released anytime soon. The official notification reads, "CLAT- 2021 Admit Cards for UG and PG Programmes will be available for Download on the Website of Consortium of National Law Universities from July 14, 2021, except Northeast States which shall follow soon." Candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can download CLAT 2021 admit card from CLAT 2021 website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Here is a step-by-step guide for candidates to follow for downloading admit cards.

CLAT 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download

Candidates should visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads CLAT admit card to download admit card

Candidates will have to key in their registration number, application number, and date of birth

Post filling all the details click on login

Admit card will be displayed on the screen, download the same and cross-check details

Make sure to take a printout as candidates will have to carry it to the exam centre

It is advised that candidates should read the instructions carefully before taking exam.

CLAT eligibility criteria for UG Course (LL.B.)