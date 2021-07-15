CLAT 2021 Admit Card Released For July 23 Exam, Follow Easy Steps To Download Hall Ticket

CLAT 2021 admit card released: The gate pass for CLAT exam has been released on July 14, 2021. The Consortium of National Law Universities released admit card for the exam that is going to be held on July 23. Exam duration will be two hours and it will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm. The admit card for all zones has been released, except for Northeast States. Admit cards for North East States will be released anytime soon. The official notification reads, "CLAT- 2021 Admit Cards for UG and PG Programmes will be available for Download on the Website of Consortium of National Law Universities from July 14, 2021, except Northeast States which shall follow soon." Candidates who registered themselves to take the exam can download CLAT 2021 admit card from CLAT 2021 website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Here is a step-by-step guide for candidates to follow for downloading admit cards.
CLAT 2021 Admit Card: Steps to download
- Candidates should visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads CLAT admit card to download admit card
- Candidates will have to key in their registration number, application number, and date of birth
- Post filling all the details click on login
- Admit card will be displayed on the screen, download the same and cross-check details
- Make sure to take a printout as candidates will have to carry it to the exam centre
- It is advised that candidates should read the instructions carefully before taking exam.
CLAT eligibility criteria for UG Course (LL.B.)
- Age Limit: There is no upper age limit to take the CLAT exam. However, a candidate must have qualified class 12th to apply for the same.
- Academic Qualification: As mentioned on the official website of Consortiumofnlus, a candidate must have secured minimum marks required in 12th standard, as per the category to which the candidate belongs.
- If a candidate belongs to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories, they must have secured 45% or its equivalent grade in class 12th. If a candidate belongs to SC/ST categories, they should have secured 40% in their class 12th.
- The result of the qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2) shall be submitted by the candidate at the time of admission failing which the candidate shall be ineligible for admission to the Course.