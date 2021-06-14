CLAT 2021 Date Announced: Common Admission Law Test To Be Held Offline On July 23

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has announced the revised schedule for conducting the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021. CLAT 2021 was originally scheduled to be held on May 9, 2021. However, the exam was postponed due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic. Now the new date and time for conducting CLAT 2021 have been announced.

CLAT 2021 Date

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will be held on July 23. The duration of the exam will be two hours. The exam will commence at 2 pm and conclude at 4 pm. CLAT 2021 will be held in a physical/ offline mode.

The CLAT 2021 was initially scheduled to be held on May 9. It was then rescheduled for June 13. The exam was again postponed indefinitely. The registration deadline was also extended till May 15.

CLAT UG Eligibility Crtieria

CLAT Age Limit: There is no upper age limit to apply for or take the CLAT exam. However, a candidate must have qualified class 12th to apply for the exam.

Academic Qualification: As mentioned on the official website of Consortiumofnlus, a candidate must have secured the minimum marks required in the 12th standard, as per the category to which the candidate belongs. If a candidate belongs to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories, they must have secured 45% or its equivalent grade in class 12th. If a candidate belongs to SC/ST categories, they should have secured 40% in their class 12th.

Apart from that, candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination in March/April 2021 are also eligible to appear in CLAT 2021 examination. However, they shall be required to produce evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission, failing which they shall lose their right to be considered for admission. The result of the qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2) shall be submitted by the candidate at the time of admission failing which the candidate shall be ineligible for admission to the Course.