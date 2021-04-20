CLAT 2021 Date To Be Confirmed By The First Week Of May 2021: Check The Notification Here

Taking cognizance of the recent turn of events with respect to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the Consortium of National Law Universities has said that the CLAT 2021 date for exams will be announced in the first week of May 2021. Prior to this announcement, CLAT 2021 was scheduled for June 13, 2021. A number of important entrance exams have been postponed or cancelled for the year in light of the pandemic. Here's a summary of the official NLU Consortium notice that was provided on the website on April 19.

CLAT 2021

The official NLU Consortium notice read, "All applicants of CLAT 2021 are hereby informed that Consortium of National Law Universities is monitoring the COVID- 19 Pandemic situation and will take the stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021 regarding the date of test. Notification will be issued on the website of Consortium subsequently. The applicants are advised not to panic at this stage as the Consortium shall be taking appropriate steps as time and situation demand and shall keep the applicants updated accordingly."

The CLAT 2021 application window is open and functioning at the moment. Students have until April 30 to submit their applications for the upcoming CLAT 2021 examination. The Common Law Admission Test is the first major law examination to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. Since a number of board exams have also been announced to be postponed and confirmed latest by June 2021, students are speculating that other law entrance exams such as the All India Law Entrance Test of National Law University Delhi and Symbiosis Law Aptitude Test (SLAT) may indefinitely be rescheduled as well.

Students are advised to regularly keep visiting the official website of NLU Consortium, of which link is provided below, for the revised CLAT 2021 date confirmation and more CLAT 2021 news. Candidates can also refer to the same website to submit their application forms by following the simple steps provided below -

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs - consortiumofnlus.ac.in The candidates will be required to register themselves using their mobile numbers to proceed. The next step will be to log in on the page using a system-generated user ID. The candidate will be redirected to the CLAT 2021 application form. Enter personal details along with scanned copies of the requisite documents. The candidate will then be redirected to the payment page where they will have to pay the application fee via online payment methods. Upon successful payment, submit the application form. Download and take a print out of the same for future reference.

Image Source: Shutterstock