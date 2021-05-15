CLAT 2021: Last Date To Register For CLAT Today, Here's How To Register

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will close the registration window for CLAT 2021 today, May 15. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to appear for CLAT 2021 to pursue a law course can apply for the test till today. They must visit the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2021 will be held on June 13. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 4 pm on exam day. Candidates can follow the steps given below to register for CLAT 2021. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given below.

CLAT 2021: How to register

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on CLAT 2021 link given at the top

A login page will open

Key in your mobile number and password to log in

If you are new, click on Register to create your login ID and password

After you have created your login ID click on the Login tab

Fill in the CLAT 2021 form

Pay the application fee and submit

Direct link to register for CLAT 2021

CLAT 2021: Eligibility

There is no upper age limit for UG Programme in CLAT 2021. Candidates should have passed the class 12th exam or equivalent. They should have secured at least 45% marks in the class 12 exam. Candidates belonging to SC/ST categories should have scored at least 40% marks in class 12.

Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination in March/April 2021 are also eligible to appear in CLAT 2021 examination. However, they shall be required to produce evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission, failing which they shall lose their right to be considered for admission. The result of the qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2) shall be submitted by the candidate at the time of admission failing which the candidate shall be ineligible for admission to the Course.