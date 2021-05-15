CLAT 2021 Postponed Due To COVID, Registration Deadline Extended Up To June 15

The Consortium of National Law Universities has postponed CLAT 2021 in view of COVID-19. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 was scheduled to be conducted on June 13. The exam has been postponed until further notice. The revised date for CLAT 2021 will be notified later. The exam will be held when the COVID situation improves. Read on to know more details about the exam.

CLAT 2021 Registration deadline extended

With the postponement of CLAT 2021, CNLU has also extended the last date to register for the law entrance exam. Earlier, the deadline to register for CLAT was May 15. However, the aspirants who have not yet applied for the exam can do it on or before Juen 15.

"The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on May 15, 2021. After reviewing the surge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and keeping in view of health and safety of all stakeholders of CLAT, the Committee resolved that: The CLAT-2021 scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021 stands postponed. New date of the Test will be notified in due course. Further, the last date for submission of online application has been extended to June 15, 2021," the official notice reads.

Click here to read the official notice for CLAT postponement

How to register online for CLAT 2021