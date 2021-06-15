CLAT 2021 Registration Window To Close Today, See How To Apply Here

Today is the last date to apply for the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2021. The interested and eligible candidates can now go to the official website of the examination at consortiumofnlus.ac.in and fill the CLAT application form for the exam. The registration window was started on January 1, 2021, and will close today on June 15, 2021. According to the schedule released by the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) the CLAT exam date is July 23, 2021. Candidates are advised to go to the above-mentioned website and fill their CLAT application form as soon as possible.

CLAT registration window to close today

The examination was earlier scheduled to be held on June 13. However, it was postponed because of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The revised dates of the exam were announced recently by CNLU. The CLAT exam date now is July 23, 2021. In an earlier notice, the last date of application was mentioned as June 15, 2021. The notice read as, “The CLAT-2021 scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021 stands postponed. The new date of the Test will be notified in due course. Further, the last date for submission of online application has been extended to June 15, 2021.” The General Body of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on June 12, 2021, and announced the CLAT 2021 exam dates for the candidates. The recent notice read as, “CLAT-2021 will be held on Friday, 23rd July, 2021 between 2 & 4 PM for both UG and PG programmes.” The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam. It is held for admissions in various undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes. Candidates are advised to fill their CLAT application form as soon as possible today to avoid any last-minute problems. Here is a look at how to fill the CLAT application form and important links.

Important links of CLAT 2021

How to apply for the CLAT 2021?

Go to the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

On the homepage, look for the CLAT 2021 link at the top and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your mobile number and password to log in.

For a new user, click on the register option and create the login ID and password.

After creating the login ID and password, click on the login tab.

Duly fill the CLAT application form

Pay the CLAT fees of the application and click on submit.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the Consortium of National Law Universities at consortiumofnlus.ac.in to know about all the latest updates and news related to the CLAT syllabus and CLAT exam.

