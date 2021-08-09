CLAT 2021 Second Allotment List Released, Here Is What Selected Candidates Should Do

CLAT 2021 second allotment list: The Consortium of National Law Universities have released the CLAT second allotment list on Monday, August 9, 2021. Candidates are informed that the seat allotment list is for the second counselling session. The allotment list has been released for Under Graduate and Post Graduate courses. These courses are being conducted by 22 law universities across India. Registered candidates who appeared in the CLAT exam can now check the list as it has been uploaded on the official website. The official website is consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT admission process: Details

Registered candidates who took the exam and who wish to accept the allotted seat, or wants to apply for an upgrade will have to do the same now. Even if candidates want to exit from the CLAT admission process, they should make sure to do so by August 10, 2021. Candidates are hereby informed that they should complete the process before 5 pm. The consortium also states that the candidates should complete the payment of the fee by August 10, 2021. Candidates should make sure to upload the required documents and update the payment information in the CLAT login account.

In simple words candidates will have to pay a fee to book their seats otherwise they will lose the seat to some other eligible candidates. Candidates opting for up-gradation will also have to make the payment of a requisite fee to the allotted University. As mentioned they will have to upload the documents on the website of the consortium. It has been strictly said that only those candidates who will pay the requisite fee and will upload the documents on the website of the consortium will be considered for up-gradation. A candidate who has been selected and has been allotted a seat but has not paid a sum of Rs. 50,000 to block their seat. Candidates who are expecting their names in the third list will have to wait till August 13 as the third allotment will be released on Friday.