CLAT 2022-23 Dates Announced; In A First, CNLU To Conduct CLAT Twice In The Same Year

CLAT: The Consortium of National Law University (CNLU) has announced the dates to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022-23. For the first time, CNLU will conduct the CLAT for the years 2022 and 2023 in the same year. As per the announcement, this is the first time that CLAT will be conducted twice in the same year.

CLAT 2022-23 Dates

CLAT 2022 will be held on May 8, 2022, and CLAT 2023 will be held on December 18, 2022. The decision was taken at the Annual Executive Committee and the General Body Meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities held on Sunday at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prof. Faizan Mustafa. The Consortium has also resolved to reduce the counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for the general category candidates and Rs 20,000 for ST, SC, OBC, BC, EWS, PWD and other reservation candidates.

CLAT Registration

CNLU is expected to release the detailed schedule for registration of CLATs 2022 and 2023 soon on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to take admission to UG or PG programmes of law courses in any of the national law universities will be able to register for CLATs online. The online registration form will soon be uploaded on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

As per the official statement from Prof. Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Secretary, Consortium of National Law Universities, the CNLU has also elected a new Executive Committee with Prof. Poonam Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, National Law University, Jodhpur taking over as President from the outgoing President Prof. Faizan Mustafa. Prof. Vijender Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Maharashtra National Law University, Nagpur was elected as the vice-president and Prof. V.C. Vivekanandan, Vice-Chancellor, Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur was elected as CLAT Convenor, 2022.

CLAT: Key Dates

CLAT 2022-23 announcement of dates: November 14

CLAT 2022 Date: May 8, 2022

CLAT 2023 Date: December 18, 2022

How to apply for the CLAT