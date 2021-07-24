CLAT Answer Key 2021 Released; Check Answers, Find How To Raise Objection & More

CLAT Answer Key 2021 has been released on the official website. The answer key available on the website is for both Undergraduate, UG, as well as Postgraduate, PG students. Students who appeared for CLAT 2021 recently are advised to go through the answer key and raise objections if any. However, candidates should make sure to do the same by 9 pm on July 24, 2021, as it is the deadline. No objections raised post the deadline will be considered. Candidates can raise objections at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

To be noted that the answer key has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities, which is the governing body of CLAT. Candidates are hereby informed that they will have to pay a fee of Rs.1000 for every objection they raise. If the objection turns out to be valid, the fee will be returned to the same account. The body has also mentioned that no objections of depositing the fee in any other account would be entertained.

CLAT 2021 Answer Key Objection: Deadline

Last date to raise an objection- July 24, 2021.

Candidates can raise objections by paying the amount mentioned above till 9 pm.

Direct Link to provisional answer keys

Here is the direct link to check UG Provisional Answer Keys and Objections notification.

Here is the direct link to check PG Provisional Answer Keys and Objections notification.

How to raise CLAT answer key objection

Go to the official site- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Login to your CLAT account and click on 'Submit Objections'.

Click on the link that reads 'Submit Object'.

Select the type of objection from the options available.

Either choose about the question or choose about the answer key.

Enter objection details and click on Submit Objection.

Pay the objection fee of Rs. 1000 (per objection).

You will be redirected to the submission page, take a screenshot or printout.

About CLAT 2021

CLAT was held on July 23, 2021 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it was held smoothly, following all COVID-19 safety protocols. The exams for both undergraduate and post-graduate students were held on the same day.