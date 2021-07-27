CLAT Answer Key 2021 Released On Official Website, Results To Be Declared Tomorrow

CLAT Answer Key 2021:The Consortium of National Law Universities has released CLAT 2021 answer key on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The answer key is available on the official website. To be considered that CNLU had also released an answer key for CLAT 2021 but, that was provisional. The final answer key has been released today. Candidates were given the option of raising objections after the release of provisional answer keys. Candidates were told to raise objections till July 24, by 9 pm. All the candidates who raised objections paid fee of Rs.1,000 for every objection. However, if the objection turns out to be valid, the fee will be returned to the same account.

In a major development, CLAT 2021 result date has been announced recently. Result is scheduled to be declared on July 28, 2021. Along with CLAT Result date, a detailed counselling schedule has also been released. Candidates who appeared for exam that was held on July 23 will be able to download their results on Wednesday, July 28. CLAT 2021 was held in offline mode and all the COVID-19 protocols were followed by candidates and staff members at the premises.

CLAT 2021 Answer Keys: How to check

Go to the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

In the notifications section, click on link that reads 'CLAT 2021: Final Answer Key'

A pdf will be opened which will have all the details

Download the answer key and check details

CLAT Result 2021: Important Dates

CLAT 2021 Result will be declared on July 28, 2021

CLAT 2021 Final answer key has been released July 27, 2021

The counselling invite list will be published on July 29, 2021

CLAT 2021: Counselling Schedule

The first allotment is scheduled to be published on August 1, 2021. Students will be given two options. First one involves accepting and locking the seat or apply for an upgrade. On the other hand, second option is that they simply exit the admission process. If candidates choose the first option then they will have to pay Rs. 50,000 to block their seats.