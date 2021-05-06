CLAT Eligibility Criteria For June 2021; Know If You Are Eligible For The Exam

CLAT or Common Law Admission Test is a centralized national level entrance test for admissions to twenty two national Law Universities in India. The registration deadline for CLAT 2021 has been extended till May 15th, 2021 by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Law aspirants can fill in the form if they have not already. Here is information about the eligibility criteria for CLAT.

CLAT eligibility criteria for UG Course (LL.B.)

CLAT Age Limit: There is no upper age limit to apply for or take the CLAT exam. However, a candidate must have qualified class 12th to apply for the exam.

Academic Qualification: As mentioned on the official website of Consortiumofnlus, a candidate must have secured minimum marks required in 12th standard, as per the category to which the candidate belongs.

If a candidate belongs to General / OBC / PWD / NRI / PIO / OCI categories, they must have secured 45% or its equivalent grade in class 12th. If a candidate belongs to SC/ST categories, they should have secured 40% in their class 12th.

Apart from that, candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination in March/April, 2021 are also eligible to appear in CLAT 2021 examination. However, they shall be required to produce evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission, failing which they shall lose their right to be considered for admission.

The result of the qualifying examination (i.e., 10+2) shall be submitted by the candidate at the time of admission failing which the candidate shall be ineligible for admission to the Course.

How to submit CLAT application?

Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2021 registration link will be displayed on the homepage itself. Tap on the 'Click Here' button that appears in blue colour to proceed.

Candidates will be redirected to the login page, where they will be required to register themselves before proceeding to the application form.

Upon successful registration of an account, the application form will be displayed on the screen.

Fill in the necessary details asked in the application form. Instructions will be provided against the form for guidance.

The next step will be to upload scanned photocopies and documents as identity proofs.

Candidates will be redirected to the payment page where they'll be required to submit the application fee via online mode only.

Candidates are advised to preview the application form before submission.

Simultaneously, candidates are requested to download the application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Aspirants can check CLAT syllabus and CLAT exam pattern by visiting the official website.

