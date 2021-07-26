CLAT Result 2021 To Be Announced On July 28, Final Answer Keys To Be Released On July 27

CLAT result 2021: The Consortium of National Law Universities has released the result date for CLAT 2021 Result. Along with CLAT Result date, a detailed counselling schedule has also been announced. Candidates who appeared for exams on Friday, July 23 will be able to download their results on Wednesday, July 28. To be noted that exam was held in offline mode and all the COVID-19 protocols were followed.

CLAT 2021: Official Announcement

As per the official announcement, results of Common Law Admission Test will be declared on July 28, 2021. This information has been issued in public domain through official notification at the Consortium of National Law Universities website. Students who were waiting for the result date to be announced can check the notification on official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2021: Answer Keys

The official notice even reads that the final answer key will be released a day before the announcement of results. Final answer key is supposed to be released on Tuesday, July 27. Recently, provisional answer keys were also released and students also had option to raise objections. The answer key was available on the website is for both Undergraduate, UG, as well as Postgraduate, PG students. Students who appeared for CLAT 2021 went through the answer key and raised objections. Candidates were asked to raise objections by 9 pm on July 24, 2021. Candidates who raised objections had to pay a fee of Rs.1000 for every objection. If the objection turns out to be valid, the fee will be returned to the same account.

CLAT Result 2021: Important Dates

CLAT 2021 Result will be declared on July 28, 2021

CLAT 2021 Final answer key will be out on July 27, 2021

The counselling invite list will be published on July 29, 2021

CLAT 2021: Counselling Schedule

The first allotment is scheduled to be published on August 1, 2021. Students will be given two options. First one involves accepting and locking the seat or apply for an upgrade. On the other hand, second option is that they simply exit the admission process. If candidates choose the first option then they will have to pay Rs. 50,000 to block their seats.

The official notice even reads, "If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the First to Fourth Allocation Lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before August 18, 2021. After the said date, Rs. 10,000/- (Rs. Ten Thousand Only) will be deducted from the Counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at disadvantage."

About CLAT 2021

CLAT was held on Friday, July 23, 2021 amid the ongoing pandemic. However, it was held smoothly, following all COVID-19 safety protocols. The exams for both undergraduate and post-graduate students were held on the same day.