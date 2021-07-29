CLAT Result 2021 To Be Announced Soon, Here's How To Check Results On Official Website

CLAT Result 2021:The Consortium of National Law Universities will soon release CLAT 2021 result on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The result will be uploaded on the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/. The Consortium of National Law Universities also released the final answer key on July 28, 2021. The final answer key notification is available on the website.

To be considered that CNLU had also released an answer key for CLAT 2021 earlier but, that was provisional. The final answer key was released on Wednesday, July 28. After the launch of the provisional answer key, candidates were given the option of raising objections. Candidates were asked to raise objections till July 24, by 9 pm. All the candidates who raised objections had to pay Rs 1,000 for every objection. However, candidates are hereby informed that if the objection has turned out to be valid, the fee will be returned to the same account.

How to check results

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the CLAT result 2021 link

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your CLAT 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

CLAT 2021: Important Dates

CLAT 2021 was conducted on 23rd July 2021

The provisional answer key was released on- 23rd July 2021 (9 pm)

Last day to raise objection was- 24th July 2021

Final answer key was released on- 27th July 2021

Results have been released on- 28th July 2021

First allotment of counselling will begin on- 1st August 2021

CLAT 2021 Final Answer Key: How to check

Go to the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

In the notifications section, click on link that reads 'CLAT 2021: Final Answer Key'

A pdf will be opened which will have all the details

Download the answer key and check details

CLAT 2021: Counselling Schedule

The first allotment is scheduled to be published on August 1, 2021. Students will be given two options. First one involves accepting and locking the seat or apply for an upgrade. On the other hand, second option is that they simply exit the admission process. If candidates choose the first option then they will be charged with Rs. 50,000 to block their seats.