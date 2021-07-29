CLAT Result 2021 To Be Announced Soon, Here's How To Check Results On Official Website

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
CLAT Result 2021:The Consortium of National Law Universities will soon release CLAT 2021 result on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The result will be uploaded on the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/. The Consortium of National Law Universities also released the final answer key on July 28, 2021. The final answer key notification is available on the website.
To be considered that CNLU had also released an answer key for CLAT 2021 earlier but, that was provisional. The final answer key was released on Wednesday, July 28. After the launch of the provisional answer key, candidates were given the option of raising objections. Candidates were asked to raise objections till July 24, by 9 pm. All the candidates who raised objections had to pay Rs 1,000 for every objection. However, candidates are hereby informed that if the objection has turned out to be valid, the fee will be returned to the same account.
The first allotment is scheduled to be published on August 1, 2021. Students will be given two options. First one involves accepting and locking the seat or apply for an upgrade. On the other hand, second option is that they simply exit the admission process. If candidates choose the first option then they will be charged with Rs. 50,000 to block their seats.
The official notice reads, "If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the First to Fourth Allocation Lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before August 18, 2021. After the said date, Rs. 10,000/- (Rs. Ten Thousand Only) will be deducted from the Counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at disadvantage."