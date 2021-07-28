CLAT Result 2021 To Be Declared Today, Here's How To Download Scorecard

CLAT Result 2021:The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will on Wednesday declare the CLAT result 2021. Candidates who have appeared in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 can check their results online by visiting the official website. The CLAT 2021 Result will be available on the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/ from July 28 onwards.

CNLU had conducted the CLAT 2021 on July 23, 2021 following strict COVID-19 protocols. The provisional answer key was released last week and candidates were invited to raise objections till 9 pm on July 24. CNLU released the final answer key on July 27. Now the results based on the final answer key will be released today. Candidates will be able to check their CLAT Result 2021 following the steps given below.

How to check CLAT Result 2021

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the CLAT result 2021 link that will be available after it is declared

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your CLAT 2021 Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

CLAT 2021 Answer Keys: How to check

Go to the official website https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/

In the notifications section, click on link that reads 'CLAT 2021: Final Answer Key'

A pdf will be opened which will have all the details

Download the answer key and check details

CLAT 2021: Counselling Schedule

The first allotment of seats is scheduled to be published on August 1, 2021. Students will be given two options. First one involves accepting and locking the seat or apply for an upgrade. The second option is that they simply exit the admission process. If candidates choose the first option then they will have to pay Rs. 50,000 to block their seats.

The official notice even reads, "If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the First to Fourth Allocation Lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before August 18, 2021. After the said date, Rs. 10,000/- (Rs. Ten Thousand Only) will be deducted from the Counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at disadvantage."