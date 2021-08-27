CM Kejriwal Declares Sonu Sood As Ambassador Of Delhi's 'Desh Ke Mentor' Programme

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been named the brand ambassador for the 'Desh ke Mentor' programme for school children. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced this decision in the press conference on Friday. As the ambassador, Sonu Sood will help students by guiding them in analysing and choosing career options. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appealed to educated people to come forward for mentoring students of poor backgrounds. He was talking about students who are studying in government schools and come from low-income families. Actor Sonu Sood said that he has been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. He said that there is no greater service than guiding students, and he is sure that this work will be done successfully.

"Some of the students in government schools come from very poor backgrounds and there are very few people to guide them. We are appealing to educated people to become mentors for these children. Sonu Sood will be our brand ambassador for the programme," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The Minister further said, “We are thankful to Sonu Sood for taking out time from his busy schedule. He is an inspiration for the entire country. Thousands reach out to him for help. This is a sort of miracle that he has been doing what so many governments have not been able to do. We had a long chat about his work and shared the work of the Delhi government with him."

AAP announces the decision

Aam Aadmi Party on Friday morning tweeted @SonuSood has been appointed as the brand ambassador of @ArvindKejriwal govt's #DeshKeMentor program! "Today, I have been given an opportunity to mentor lakhs of students. There is no greater service than guiding students. I am sure together we can & we will" - Sonu Sood

Desh Ke Mentor initiative

Sonu Sood said that whenever someone talks about education, they talk about Delhi. This initiative has been launched to improve the education standard. In this initiative, many people will guide students by becoming their mentors. Through this platform, a person can become a mentor for a minimum of two and a maximum of ten students. A total of three lakh mentors will be involved in this initiative.

