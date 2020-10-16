Arvind Kejriwal Questions High Admission Cut-offs In Delhi University, Writes To Pokhriyal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday expressed his concerns over higher cut-offs for admission in Delhi University colleges and said that he has written to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank seeking amendments in the DU Act so that more colleges and universities can be established in the city.

'We need many more colleges in Delhi'

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said that there is a need to open more colleges and universities in Delhi to provide higher education opportunities to students. "Why are the admission cut-offs so high in Delhi? It is so because there is a huge lack of colleges and universities in Delhi, while the number of students is increasing. We need many more colleges and universities here," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi University Act made during the British era states that a new college needs to be affiliated with Delhi University. I've written to the Minister of Education seeking to amend the Act so that new colleges and universities can be opened in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/KOFNwNaFYr — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

"Around 2.5 lakh students in Delhi pass class 12 board exams every year and of them, only 1.25 lakh get admission in city colleges," he said. He said that under Section 5(2) of the DU Act, new colleges established in the city will have to be affiliated to Delhi University.

He said that there are 91 colleges and institutes affiliated to Delhi University, while IP University, which offers professional degrees, has 127 colleges and institutes. "In the last 30 years, DU has not given affiliation to any new college," Kejriwal claimed, adding that it may be due to its full capacity.

DU announces first cut-off list

Earlier this week, Delhi University had announced its first cut-off list for undergraduate admission with Lady Shri Ram College pegging the aggregate score at 100 per cent for three Honours courses. The 100 per cent cut-off for undergraduate admissions at Delhi University comes after a gap of five years. Officials of the university had said that cut-offs would be higher this year owing to more students scoring above 90 per cent marks in board examinations.

The new session will commence from November 18. Varsity officials warned students against visiting colleges for the admission process, saying no one will be allowed entry. The admission process this year will be entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic. DU received over 3.54 lakh applications this year, the highest till now.

(With agency inputs)