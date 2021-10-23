CM Kejriwal: Will Fulfil Dr Ambedkar's Dream To Educate Dalits; 'Didn't Happen For 70 Yrs'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 23 stated that he is determined to fulfil Dr B R Ambedkar's dream that every Dalit child should get the best education as the same has not been fulfilled in 70 years. Emphasising learning and education, the Delhi CM urged people to send their children to schools and not engage them in any work or labour.

CM Kejriwal determined to realise Dr Ambedkar's dream to educate 'every Dalit'

"Babasaheb Ambedkar had a dream that every Dalit child should get the best education but that dream was not fulfilled in 70 years. I have vowed that I will fulfil Babasaheb's dream," CM Kejriwal said.

The AAP supremo delightedly expressed the improving situation of government schools claiming movement of 2.5 lakhs students from private schools, while paying tributes to Maharshi Valmiki at an event hosted by Delhi Sanskrit Academy at Thyagaraj Stadium.

He further said, "Maharshi Valmiki and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, two great icons of Valmiki community, emphasised on learning and education. I ask you to send your children to schools and do not engage them in any other work."

'Providing the best education to your children is the greatest act of patriotism'

CM Kejriwal felicitated 22 students of Delhi Government schools who scored over 90% in Board exams, by awarding them certificates.

"These children who scored over 90 per cent marks have dreams in their eyes and they want to become IAS officers, doctors, engineers and go to other fields. Providing the best education to your children is the greatest act of patriotism and it will go a long way in making the country great", he said.

Kejriwal while indicating the accomplishments of his government mentioned that the Delhi government not only ensures free coaching after Class 12 but also supports higher education by providing a loan of Rs 10 lakhs and bearing the costs of any student pursuing a doctorate or any other course from a foreign university.

Other notable members of the event included Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Mahamandaleshwar Krishna Shah Vidyarthi, Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and Delhi Assembly deputy speaker Rakhi Birlan.

Image: PTI, Representative