CM Pramod Sawant Launches Mobile App For Goa Board To Provide Study Material To Students

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday launched a mobile application of the state Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, which will provide study material to the students. This mobile application would cater to the general public, students of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and the institutions that are affiliated to the Goa Board. As per Goa Chief Minister's Officer (CMO), this application is available in Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Launched mobile app of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to cater to the general public, students of SSC & HSSC. The app which is available on Google Play Store & IOS App Store will provide latest information/notifications and study material to the students. pic.twitter.com/k4rjvzJwVQ — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 28, 2021

Goa govt launches mobile app for students, teachers & parents associated with state Board

Launched mobile app of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education to cater to the general public, students of SSC & HSSC. The app which is available on Google Play Store & IOS App Store will provide latest information/notifications and study material to the students. pic.twitter.com/k4rjvzJwVQ — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 28, 2021

CM @drpramodpsawant launched the GBSHSE App today for the students, teachers & parents associated with Goa Board. The app will provide access to latest notifications, circulars & study materials. pic.twitter.com/fVwBigPePz — CMO Goa (@goacm) June 28, 2021

As per the release by the Goa government, the Head of the institutions would get notifications of circulars and announcements of the Goa board. The Goa Board would also be able to communicate personalised messages to the institutions through this medium. "The students would also be able to use this mobile application to view announcements, study material and resources like question papers, answer books o previous year's topper's," the release added.

The board also will publish necessary information related to upcoming Examinations and all important matters related to the examination conducted by the Goa Board. This will ensure better interaction between the institution, students, parents and the board.

Earlier on June 2, the Goa government had announced that it had decided to cancel the class 12 board examination amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. CM Pramod Sawant had said that the class 12 exams have been cancelled, keeping in view the health and safety of the students. In a tweet, the Goa CM had said,” After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 exams shall be cancelled, as the health & safety of our students is of utmost priority.”

After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 exams shall be cancelled, as the health & safety of our students is of utmost priority. This will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents and teachers. 1/2 — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) June 2, 2021

The Goa government had formed a policy document for the tabulation of marks for Class 12 Goa Board exams 2021, which is available on the official website of GBSHE, gbshse.info. The Goa board has adopted CBSE’s evaluation method -- 30:30:40, with 30% weightage each to the students’ performance in Class 10 and 11, and 40% to the students’ internal assessments carried in class 12. In May, the Goa government had also cancelled the Goa class 10th Board exam and had also formulated a scheme for finalising class 12 marks.

(Image: ANI, PTI, Twitter-@GoaCMO)