CM Stalin Launches 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' Scheme In Tamil Nadu; Opposes Implementation Of NEP

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday declared that the National Education Policy 2020 would not be implemented in the state. The TN CM made the statements after the launch of 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' (Education at the doorstep) Scheme at Villupuram district. CM Stalin mentioned that an expert committee would be formed by the state government to prepare and introduce a new State Education Policy.

TN CM Stalin had opposed the NEP ever since its announcement. Alleging that the Centre was making an attempt to force the use of Hindi and Sanskrit on all states, the TN CM had vowed to fight against the implementation of the NEP. He attested that the same could be carried out by coming together with like-minded political parties and chief ministers of other states.

Stalin launches 'Illam Thedi Kalvi'

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin launched the 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' (education at doorstep) scheme at Mudaliarkuppam on Wednesday. While speaking at the launch event, Stalin iterated that the DMK government was fully committed to promoting education at higher levels for all sections of society. CM Stalin said that education must be made available to all sections and that the government under his supervision was working towards achieving such goals.

TN CM Stalin said, "Education and employment for all is one of the key ideals of the DMK. The spirit of social justice, self-respect and a humane approach is also promoted by the scheme. All sections of people have had access to education and employment and have risen to positions of power, thanks to the seeds sown by Dravidian leaders Periyar, Anna and Karunanidhi."

NEP 2020

The National Education Policy 2020 envisions India's approach to a modern education system. The new policy replaced the previous National Policy on Education in 1986. The policy is a comprehensive framework for not only elementary education but also higher education. The policy aims to transform India's education system by 2040. While introducing the policy, the government had clarified that students would not be forced to study any particular language. However, it maintained that the medium of instruction would not be shifted from English to any regional language.

