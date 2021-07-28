CMA Exam Date 2021 Rescheduled, Exam To Be Conducted On September 5, Check Details Here

CMA Exam Date 2021: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has released a revised exam schedule for the CMA Foundation exam June session. As per the official information, the revised CMA Foundation exam date is 5th September 2021. The official notification has been released on the ICMAI official website which is https://icmai.in/. Here is the direct link to view the notification which has details of the CMA foundation course.

Also, the last date for registration to the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Courses has been extended till 10th August, 2021 for the December 2021 exam. The notification reads, "In pursuance of Regulation 20B of Cost and Works Accountants Regulation, 1959, the last date for registration/admission/enrolment to Foundation, Intermediate and Final Course students stands extended up to 10th August 2021 (Tuesday) for December 2021 term of examination." Here is the direct link to view notification.

ICMAI Exam schedule: Exam Date and Time

The exam will be conducted on Sunday, 5th September 2021 in online mode. The official notification reads, “The Institute has decided to conduct June 2021 Foundation Examination through online mode using mobile, laptop, desktop or tab from their home only.” The exam will be conducted in two shifts; morning and afternoon. The morning shift will begin at 10 am and will continue till 12 noon. Whereas, the evening shift will begin from 2 pm and will continue till 4 pm. Paper 1 and Paper 2 exams will be conducted in the morning shift whereas, paper 3 and paper 4 exams will be conducted in the afternoon or evening shift. Each paper will have 50 multiple choice questions and each question will carry 2 marks.

CMA Foundation 2021: Details

Paper 1 is Fundamentals of Economics & Management

Paper 2 is Fundamentals of Accounting

Paper 3 is Fundamentals of Laws & Ethics

Paper 4 is Fundamentals of Business Mathematics & Statistics

Points to consider as per official notification

ICMAI says that candidates are requested to appear for the Foundation Examination from their home only by logging in within the time span given. Login credentials and URL links have not been given. However, it will be given in due time.

ICMAI said that in case any candidate gets disconnected while taking the examination, they may log in again on the same device. They will be allowed to finish the rest of the examination.

The notification reads, "A candidate/student who is completing all conditions for appearing in the examination as per Regulations will only be allowed to appear for the examination."