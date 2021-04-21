CMA Exam Postponed To July 2021: Here's A Look At The New Dates And Timetable

Earlier this week, the Examination Committee of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the postponement of the CMA exam 2021. The CMA exam that was previously scheduled for June has now been postponed to July 2021. As a result, other important dates associated with the exam have also been extended. Here's a summary of what was mentioned in the ICMAI news notification along with a detailed CMA inter time table.

CMA Exam June 2021 postponed to July 2021

New Important Dates

CMA Intermediate Course Exam: July 26 to August 2, 2021

Last Date for CMA Application submission: May 20, 2021

New CMA Inter Time table & Final Time table

Day & Date Intermediate Group I Intermediate Group II Final Group I Final Group II Monday July 26, 2021 Financial Accounting (P-05) -------- Corporate Law and Compliance (P-13) ------- Tuesday July 27, 2021 -------- Operations Management & Statistics Management (P-09) ------- Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17) Wednesday July 28, 2021 Law & Ethics (P-06) -------- Strategic Financial Managament (P-14) -------- Thursday July 29, 2021 --------- Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management (P-10) -------- Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18) Friday July 30, 2021 Direct Taxation (P-07) -------- Strategic Cost Management - Decision Making (P-15) -------- Saturday July 31, 2021 --------- Indirect Taxation (P-11) -------- Cost & Management Audit (P-19) Sunday August 01, 2021 Cost Accounting (P-08) -------- Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16) -------- Monday August 02, 2021 --------- Company Accounts & Audit (P-12) --------- Strategic Performance Management and Business Evaluation (P-20)

Please note that the timings for Intermediate exams are 10 AM to 1 PM. Timings for Final exams are 2 PM to 5 PM.

Candidates must fill the application form before May 20, 2021, on the official website, of which a direct link is provided below. CMA Intermediate students who belong to both groups are required to pay Rs.2400, whereas students who belong to only one group have to pay Rs.1200. Those opting for overseas centres are required to pay US$90.

CMA students appearing for the final examinations that belong to both groups are required to pay Rs.2800 whereas those who belong to only one group have to pay Rs.1400. And those opting for overseas centres must pay US$100. Please note that application forms and fees for both Intermediate and Final exams must be submitted through online mode only. Students can also opt for the pay-fee module of IDBI Bank.

Direct link to the ICMAI news notification (CMA Exam Postponed news)

