CMA Exam Postponed To July 2021: Here's A Look At The New Dates And Timetable

Quick links:
CMA Exam postponed to July 2021 (Image Source: Shutterstock)
Earlier this week, the Examination Committee of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced the postponement of the CMA exam 2021. The CMA exam that was previously scheduled for June has now been postponed to July 2021. As a result, other important dates associated with the exam have also been extended. Here's a summary of what was mentioned in the ICMAI news notification along with a detailed CMA inter time table.
|Day & Date
|
Intermediate
Group I
|
Intermediate
Group II
|
Final
Group I
|
Final
Group II
|
Monday
July 26, 2021
|Financial Accounting (P-05)
|--------
|Corporate Law and Compliance (P-13)
|-------
|
Tuesday
July 27, 2021
|--------
|Operations Management & Statistics Management (P-09)
|-------
|Corporate Financial Reporting (P-17)
|
Wednesday
July 28, 2021
|Law & Ethics (P-06)
|--------
|Strategic Financial Managament (P-14)
|--------
|
Thursday
July 29, 2021
|---------
|Cost & Management Accounting and Financial Management (P-10)
|--------
|Indirect Tax Laws & Practice (P-18)
|
Friday
July 30, 2021
|Direct Taxation (P-07)
|--------
|Strategic Cost Management - Decision Making (P-15)
|--------
|
Saturday
July 31, 2021
|---------
|Indirect Taxation (P-11)
|--------
|Cost & Management Audit (P-19)
|
Sunday
August 01, 2021
|Cost Accounting (P-08)
|--------
|Direct Tax Laws and International Taxation (P-16)
|--------
|
Monday
August 02, 2021
|---------
|Company Accounts & Audit (P-12)
|---------
|Strategic Performance Management and Business Evaluation (P-20)
Candidates must fill the application form before May 20, 2021, on the official website, of which a direct link is provided below. CMA Intermediate students who belong to both groups are required to pay Rs.2400, whereas students who belong to only one group have to pay Rs.1200. Those opting for overseas centres are required to pay US$90.
CMA students appearing for the final examinations that belong to both groups are required to pay Rs.2800 whereas those who belong to only one group have to pay Rs.1400. And those opting for overseas centres must pay US$100. Please note that application forms and fees for both Intermediate and Final exams must be submitted through online mode only. Students can also opt for the pay-fee module of IDBI Bank.