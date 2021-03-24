CMAT 2021 Admit Card OUT, Here's Direct Link To Download NTA CMAT Admit Card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the CMAT 2021 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) can download their admit card by visiting the official wesbite- cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can get the direct link to download CMAT admit card below and see the steps for downloading the same.

How to download CMAT 2021 Admit Card

Visit the official website of NTA CMAT 2021- cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads CMAT 2021 admit card download

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your CMAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

CMAT 2021 Exam Pattern

CMAT 2021 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift CMAT 2021 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who have chosen an optional paper on 'Innovation & Entrepreneurship' will get an extra time of 30 minutes. There will be a total of 125 questions carrying 500 marks. Each section will have 25 questions and carry 100 marks. There will be a total of five sections including one optional section. The sections include Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Optional). Candidates are advised to read the CMAT information bulletin for more details.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)