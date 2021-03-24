Last Updated:

CMAT 2021 Admit Card OUT, Here's Direct Link To Download NTA CMAT Admit Card

CMAT 2021 admit card has been released at cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for CMAT can download their admit card using the direct link here.

Written By
Nandini Verma
CMAT 2021 admit card

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the CMAT 2021 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) can download their admit card by visiting the official wesbite- cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates can get the direct link to download CMAT admit card below and see the steps for downloading the same. 

READ | CMAT Admit Card 2021: How to download CMAT 2021 admit card from cmat.nta.nic.in

CMAT Admit Card 2021 Direct link

How to download CMAT 2021 Admit Card

  • Visit the official website of NTA CMAT 2021- cmat.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage click on the link that reads CMAT 2021 admit card download
  • Key in your login credentials and submit
  • Your CMAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take its printout.

CMAT 2021 Exam Pattern

CMAT 2021 will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift CMAT 2021 will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who have chosen an optional paper on 'Innovation & Entrepreneurship' will get an extra time of 30 minutes. There will be a total of 125 questions carrying 500 marks. Each section will have 25 questions and carry 100 marks. There will be a total of five sections including one optional section. The sections include Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Optional). Candidates are advised to read the CMAT information bulletin for more details. 
(Image Credit: Shutterstock)

READ | CMAT 2021 Date: NTA to conduct CMAT 2021 on March 31, additional section included
READ | CMAT Admit Card 2021 to be released tomorrow by NTA on cmat.nta.nic.in
READ | CMAT 2021 Postponed - Registration process reopened at cmat.nta.nic.in

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND