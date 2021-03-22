CMAT 2021 Date: NTA To Conduct CMAT 2021 On March 31, Additional Section Included

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised date for CMAT 2021. According to the latest notice, NTA will conduct the Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) 2021 on March 31. The exam will be held in two shifts. Read on to know more details about the exam.

The CMAT 2021 was earlier scheduled to be held on February 22. However, the exam was postponed. Now, the management aptitude test will be held on March 31. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon. The second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. The CMAT 2021 admit cards are likely to be issued before 10 am on March 24, 2021. Candidates will be able to download their CMAT 2021 admit card from the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT Revised Pattern

As per the request received from AICTE, the CMAT paper pattern was revised to add an additional section titled - 'Innovation & Entrepreneurship'. However, this section is optional. Candidates who had already registered and wished to opt for this new course were allowed to do so by editing their application form till March 7. Therefore, the exam scheduled in February had to be postponed.

Candidates who have opted for the Innovation & Entrepreneurship section will get an extra time of 30 minutes to attempt the paper. For such candidates, the morning shift exam will conclude at 12:30 pm and the evening shift will conclude at 6.30 pm.

"In continuation of Public Notice dated 12.02.2021 it is informed that on the request received from AICTE, an additional Section titled “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” has been added in Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2021. As options of the candidates on the above additional section were sought, the CMAT-2021 Examination was postponed and the candidates were allowed to exercise their option," the official notice reads.

CMAT Exam Pattern

There will be a total of 125 questions carrying a total of 500 marks. Each section will have 25 questions and carry 100 marks. There will be five sections including one optional section. The sections include Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Optional).

Click here to read the CMAT 2021 official notice.

(Image: Shutterstock)