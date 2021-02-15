CMAT 2021 Postponed - Registration Process Reopened At Cmat.nta.nic.in

As per the latest updates, CMAT 2021 exams that were previously set to be held on February 22 and 27, 2021, have now been shifted to another month. The National Testing Agency (NTA) also informed that the registration process has reopened due to the postponement. Interested candidates have time until February 25 to register on the official website. Here's everything you need to know about the updates and registration.

Also Read - SSC CPO Cut Off Marks For Previous Year, Exam Details; Here's Everything You Need To Know

Also Read - CMAT Cut Off 2020: Check Out This Year & Previous Years' Cut-offs In Mumbai Colleges

CMAT 2021 Postponed Dates

Though no specific date has been given or informed about yet, note that the CMAT exam will now be conducted in the last week of March or in the first week of April 2021. For the convenience of the applicants, a direct link to the registration form has been provided below, through which they can start the registration process right away.

Step-by-Step CMAT Exam Registration Guide:

Direct link to register for CMAT 2021 Click on the "New Registration" tab on the left side of the page. Download the information bulletin provided at the top-most area of the page. Candidates must read the instructions carefully and scroll down to tick the box that means that they've read and understood the guidelines. The candidate will be redirected to the Application form wherein they'll have to submit their personal details like Name, Date of Birth, Address, Identification number, etc. A password will have to be created for security purpose. The candidate will be required to upload a scanned copy of their self-attested passport size photo. Candidates must pay Rs. 1000 as an exam fee in the final payment process. Lastly, the candidate will have to download the configuration page and take a printout of it for future requirements.

As per the revised paper pattern, the CMAT 2021 exam now includes an additional section i.e. Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Please note that this section is optional. Candidates who have already registered and wish to opt for this new course can do so by simply editing their application form during the correction window. The correction window will be made available after the fresh registrations are over. Applicants are advised to keep referring to the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in - for more updates on the final dates of the examination.

Also Read - GATE 2021 Exam Analysis: Paper Moderate To Tough, Check Expected Cutoff, Answer Key Dates

Also Read - TANCET 2021 Registration Date Extended Till February 16 - Full Revised Schedule Provided