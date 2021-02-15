CMAT 2021 Postponed - Registration Process Reopened At Cmat.nta.nic.in

Quick links:
As per the latest updates, CMAT 2021 exams that were previously set to be held on February 22 and 27, 2021, have now been shifted to another month. The National Testing Agency (NTA) also informed that the registration process has reopened due to the postponement. Interested candidates have time until February 25 to register on the official website. Here's everything you need to know about the updates and registration.
Also Read - SSC CPO Cut Off Marks For Previous Year, Exam Details; Here's Everything You Need To Know
Also Read - CMAT Cut Off 2020: Check Out This Year & Previous Years' Cut-offs In Mumbai Colleges
Though no specific date has been given or informed about yet, note that the CMAT exam will now be conducted in the last week of March or in the first week of April 2021. For the convenience of the applicants, a direct link to the registration form has been provided below, through which they can start the registration process right away.
As per the revised paper pattern, the CMAT 2021 exam now includes an additional section i.e. Innovation & Entrepreneurship. Please note that this section is optional. Candidates who have already registered and wish to opt for this new course can do so by simply editing their application form during the correction window. The correction window will be made available after the fresh registrations are over. Applicants are advised to keep referring to the official website - cmat.nta.nic.in - for more updates on the final dates of the examination.
Also Read - GATE 2021 Exam Analysis: Paper Moderate To Tough, Check Expected Cutoff, Answer Key Dates
Also Read - TANCET 2021 Registration Date Extended Till February 16 - Full Revised Schedule Provided