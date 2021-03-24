CMAT Admit Card 2021: How To Download CMAT 2021 Admit Card From Cmat.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on Wednesday released the CMAT 2021 admit card on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Common Management Aptitude Test (CMAT) will be able to download their admit card by visiting the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in. According to the revised schedule released by NTA, CMAT 2021 will be held on March 31.

Earlier, NTA had scheduled to conduct CMAT 2021 for February 22. However, the exam had to be postponed. The NTA on Monday announced that the CMAT 2021 will be held on March 31. Candidates will get their admit cards soon. NTA has earlier notified on March 22 that the admit card is likely to be released by 10 am on March 24. However, it is not released yet. It can be expected anytime before evening.

CMAT 2021 Admit Card: How to download

Visit the official website- cmat.nta.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads CMAT 2021 admit card download

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your CMAT 2021 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its printout.

CMAT 20201 Exam Pattern

CMAT will be a computer-based test. The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift of the exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift of the exam will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. There will be a total of 125 questions carrying 500 marks. Each section will have 25 questions and carry 100 marks. There will be a total of five sections including one optional section. The sections include Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Optional). Candidates are advised to read the CMAT information bulletin for more details.

